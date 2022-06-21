Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.21.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8976728 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 07:39:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 21, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

6/21 22:00 - 6/22 05:00 PDT​​

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

New Character Update; Howl

Food Buff System Renewal

Stat Boost Event

Howl DLC on Sale

-Balance Patch : Sky Hook Shot

[Bug Fix:]

Personal Package Issue When you receive point/coin/token via mail, the UI is displayed incorrectly.​

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding