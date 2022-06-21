Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.21.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 21, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
6/21 22:00 - 6/22 05:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
[Update]
- New Character Update; Howl
- Food Buff System Renewal
- Stat Boost Event
- Howl DLC on Sale
-Balance Patch : Sky Hook Shot
[Bug Fix:]
- Personal Package Issue
- When you receive point/coin/token via mail, the UI is displayed incorrectly.
============================================
Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
