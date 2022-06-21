 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 21 June 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 06.21.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on June 21, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
6/21 22:00 - 6/22 05:00 PDT​​

Maintenance Details:

[Update]

  • New Character Update; Howl
  • Food Buff System Renewal
  • Stat Boost Event
  • Howl DLC on Sale
    -Balance Patch : Sky Hook Shot

[Bug Fix:]

  1. Personal Package Issue
  2. When you receive point/coin/token via mail, the UI is displayed incorrectly.​

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

