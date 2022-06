Share · View all patches · Build 8976558 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy

■ Battle

Display the tank to be summoned on the tank summon screen

Stop Selecting Event Maps

Some changes to matching rules

■ Shop

Stop selling event products

Black Daemon Pet Card Pack (Postponed by 1 week)

■ Dungeon

Display the remaining number of monsters

Zone 8 Update (Postponed by 1 week)

■ Bug

Fixed some description errors

Fixed dungeon boss directing

Fix app execution safety