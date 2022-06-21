 Skip to content

Directly Drink Milk from Cow update for 21 June 2022

Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.18

Fixed tutorial-related collision with impassable wall
Fixed problem with forks being hard to find in shadows
Conversation trigger collision changed from player's side to opponent's side again
Changed player's health from 100 to 350,
Fixed when Cows with zero milk remaining
problem with input suggestions such as N, M, LT, RT, etc. appearing again after one milking failure, success, or direct drinking failure, success
Fixed a problem with specifying the wrong time when redoing the tutorial.

