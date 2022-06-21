Directly Drink milk from Cow 1.18

Fixed tutorial-related collision with impassable wall

Fixed problem with forks being hard to find in shadows

Conversation trigger collision changed from player's side to opponent's side again

Changed player's health from 100 to 350,

Fixed when Cows with zero milk remaining

problem with input suggestions such as N, M, LT, RT, etc. appearing again after one milking failure, success, or direct drinking failure, success

Fixed a problem with specifying the wrong time when redoing the tutorial.