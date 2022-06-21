Patch v0.5.0.C - New armour sets + breaking armour fully absorbs damage now!

Hey Gladiators!

Apologies to those who downloaded the game today - for a few hours there, there was a gamebreaking bug where enemy gladiators could not be killed at all. I was working on a new damage absorbing bit of code and it bugged out badly, sorry for that!!! The new system is in response to people saying the high level mage spells just rip through armour and can one shot you. I want to make it just a little fairer, so I made it so that when a hit breaks your armour, that armour absorbs the remainder of the damage.

See the patch notes for a little example. Let me know what you think of this change and if it seems fairer. Also a few other balancing things, bugfixes and two new graphical armour sets, the Templar and Gradius armours!

V 0.5.0.C ( June 21, 2022)

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Defence now gives you 1.5 points per stat point, down from 2 ( rounded to nearest number). So 3 points in Defence will get you +5% to defence.

• Fixed a bug where melee base hit chance was considerably lower in previous patch

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES --

• Any damage you do that breaks armour, that armour now absorbs all damage. So if you do a lightning spell that does 200 damage, but your armour is 100, your armour will be broken but no further damage will be done that attack, other than status effect damage like the extra lightning damage per round. ( This prevents OP powers one-shotting enemies with armour ).

• Fixed a bug where Whirlwind could still hit from far far away

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------

• Added Templar and Gradius armour set images. Any time you see a red question mark where your armour should be, that is not a bug, the armour is just missing images. There's roughly 8-9 more armour sets to come over the next 2-3 months.

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

• Gave Bruce the Useless an official title.

• Fixed a bug where player's high level magic items cost went down in value on reload.

• Removed overworld zoom in on intro scene ( performance issues on older machines )