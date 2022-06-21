Subject: Relictus v0.6.3.0 update

Additions
- Added sound effects for the Feral Root
- Added a defeat animation for Mantle Destroyer
- Added a defeat animation for the Kushtaka
- Added an unlockable ultimate ability for Devognya: Hades Burst - Consume 40% health to cause a massive explosion at the subject’s location
Fixes
Fixed the text on the Crystal Infuser (the crafting table thing) to “Take Crystal Capacitor”
The Golden Orb is much less likely to spawn progression items (orange)
Made several edits to the Feral Root’s attacks:
- It’s nettle attack now phases through walls
- The nettle attack now also shoots more nettles on average
- Feral Root attacks more often in general
- The feral fumers now only last 15 seconds
Increased Muck’s bullet spread to 12 (from 6) to make him less of a sharpshooter and also to make him rely a little more on his passive and active abilities
Increased Muck’s magnetism radius to 4 meters (from 3)
HolGil no longer triggers the screenshake
Fixed Creation Clay only adding extra charges if you have 0 consumables
Reworked the progression item spawns in Crystalline Flats; enemies will now instead have a chance to drop the currently required item for the Crystal Infuser. So enemies will only drop Lectrinium Wire (when the item rolls as orange) until you place the wire on the infuser and then they will only drop Insulated Pyllarite
Placing the parts on the Crystal Infuser now removes that item from the Subject’s inventory
Crystal Capacitors are now added to the drop pool after the first capacitor has been crafted
