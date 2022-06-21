Subject: Relictus v0.6.3.0 update

Fixed the text on the Crystal Infuser (the crafting table thing) to “Take Crystal Capacitor”

The Golden Orb is much less likely to spawn progression items (orange)

Made several edits to the Feral Root’s attacks: It’s nettle attack now phases through walls

The nettle attack now also shoots more nettles on average

Feral Root attacks more often in general

The feral fumers now only last 15 seconds

Increased Muck’s bullet spread to 12 (from 6) to make him less of a sharpshooter and also to make him rely a little more on his passive and active abilities

Increased Muck’s magnetism radius to 4 meters (from 3)

HolGil no longer triggers the screenshake

Fixed Creation Clay only adding extra charges if you have 0 consumables

Reworked the progression item spawns in Crystalline Flats; enemies will now instead have a chance to drop the currently required item for the Crystal Infuser. So enemies will only drop Lectrinium Wire (when the item rolls as orange) until you place the wire on the infuser and then they will only drop Insulated Pyllarite

Placing the parts on the Crystal Infuser now removes that item from the Subject’s inventory