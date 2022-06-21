Voice Acting Update, Small Update Before The Storm

Released version 0.2.2, which is releasing a few weeks ahead before Version 0.3, which will be a major update. Version 0.2.2:

-Adds voice acting for The Girl in every scene she appears in (about 100 new lines of voiced dialogue in the current build). In Close Your Eyes Remake, her voice acting only plays if you enable the "New Voice Acting" option when starting a new Close Your Eyes Remake game, in "Old Voice Acting" she remains unvoiced like the original game.

-Several dozen The Host lines redone for Close Your Eyes Remake's "New Voice Acting" option.

-Added new stuff to the Warehouse Path in The Forest in the Close Your Eyes Remake.

-Several bug fixes.

-Added a few secrets.

This is a smaller update ahead of a series of bigger updates, the first one, Version 0.3, coming out in a few weeks from now. Hope you enjoy!