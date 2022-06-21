June 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance Schedule & Patch Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Chasers!

Please check the weekly maintenance schedule below.

The following patch note pertains to contents that will be updated during the (UTC+0) June 21st, 2022 Weekly Maintenance.

Maintenance will happen during the following times:

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the prolonged maintenance due to the server merge and the update for the new Karma: Dance of Prophecy.

1. Server Merge

During 2022-06-21 Maintenance (UTC+0), America, Europe, and Asia servers will be merged. We had separated the servers for smooth gameplay. We are merging the servers so that players can interact and communicate with more Chasers.

In the merged server, players can communicate with Chasers from other servers only in Eltheca. In the PVP / PVE gameplay, players will be matched with only other players of similar ping to retain the quality of gameplay.

[System]

After the server merge, server time will be calculated based on UTC+0.

All content reset time (quest, invasion, etc.) will be based on UTC+0.

Players can check previous season rankings for each server in Stone of Honor.

All options will be set to default on server merge.

[Character]

All characters within the account will be moved to a merged server. Character slots will be merged according to the number of characters and empty character slots in each server.

Character names will be merged. Non-duplicate character names will be merged. Duplicate character names will be changed to ‘Name#ServerCode. (Ex: KurtzPel#AM, KurtzPel#EU, KurtzPel#AS)

Character names with server code will require the full name including the server code to be typed for whispers and custom missions.

Character names with server code will require the full name including the server code to be typed for whispers and custom missions. Characters that have done tutorial before the merge will have counted as they have done tutorial after the merge.

Karma Level will also be merged. Karma Level will be determined by adding all AP per Karma per server. All additional progression boxes and unclaimed boxes due to the newly determined level will be sent to the KP inventory as items. (Since the level is re-calculated using AP, the level may appear lower than before.)

If players have different unlocked Karmas in different servers, they will be able to use all Karmas in their account upon server merge.

If two or more characters are unlocking the same Karma through normal unlock, the accumulated AP will be merged and saved. The normal unlock progression will be stopped. Players will need to click on normal unlock again after the server merge to continue their progression on opening their Karma.

Quest progression will be merged. However, all incomplete quests and quests that have not hit the complete button will be reset. Please complete the quests before the maintenance.

Normal Dungeon and Abyss progression will be merged to the server with the furthest progression.

All character ranks and ratings will be retained.

[Currency and Item]

GP and KP will be merged respectively across the server. Items in the KP inventory will be merged.

Items in the character’s mail will be moved along with the server merge. The expiration date for all items in the mail will be extended by 1 day.

Limited time costumes, limited time items, limited time emotes, and other items with limited time will be retained and extended by 1 day.

All items on the trading post will be taken down upon server merge. All items will be sent to the players’ mail along with the trading post fee.

Customization including but not limited to hair and odd-eye that had been unlocked will be merged along with the server merge.

[Community]

Duplicate guild names will be changed to the following format: [GuildName#ServerCode]. Changed guild names will require the full name including the server code to be searched. Only duplicate guild names will be changed to include server code. All duplicate guild names that had server code attached to the end of their names will be allowed to change their guild name 1 time after the server merge.

2. New Karma (Dancer of Prophecy)



Name: Dancer of Prophecy

Weapon: Chakram

Type: Melee, Slayer

Dancer of Prophecy is a Karma that uses Chakram. Dancer of Prophecy can drag the enemy to continue the combo and weave in and out of combat using highly mobile skills.

[Normal Skill]















[Rage Skill]





3. Event

1) Server Merge Celebration Event

Event Period: 2022-06-22 05:00 – 2022-07-06 05:00 (UTC+0)

Login during the Event Period to acquire Server Merge Celebration Cube and Character Name Change Ticket. Server Merge Celebration Cube and Character Name Change Ticket can only be acquired once per account.

Server Merge Celebration Cube will be given out to players who have logged in for 10 minutes and Character Name Change Ticket will be given out to players who have logged in for 30 minutes.

Since the login time is accumulated throughout the account, players must be logged in to the specific character they want to receive this on at the accumulated time.





Acquire the following rewards by completing the following quests during the Event Period.

Weekly Chain Quest



The following items will be removed on 2022-07-06 05:00 (UTC+0).



2) Dancer of Prophecy Boost Event

Event Period: 2022-06-22 after maintenance – 2022-07-06 before maintenance (UTC+0)

During the event period, play Dancer of Prophecy Karma to acquire AP/GP +30% Bonus.

4. New Raid – Garganta



The Titanic Demonic Beast ‘Garganta’ has Appeared!

Defeat ‘Garganta’ along with other chasers to acquire Garganta’s Lost Piece to synthesize Garganta’s Face, Garganta’s Chains.

5. Karma Balance

[Ruler of Darkness]

Aerial Attack

Reduced airborne time after 1st and 2nd attacks by 0.03 seconds

Reduced strength of 1st and 2nd attack to jump in the air by 44%

Reduced strength of 1st attack to launch the enemy in the air by 40%

Reduced strength of 1st attack to push the enemy by 12.5%

Soul Taker

Reduced break damage of multiple attacks by 35%

Rising Wings

Reduced strength to jump in the air by 20%

Reduced strength to launch the enemy in the air by 32%

[Soul of Magus]

Communion

Increased damage of the additional orbs by communion by 20%

Star Tempest

Increased time to gather orbs by 0.167 seconds

Reduced PVP damage by 10%

[Desperado]

Command Aimed Shot (RMB Command)

Reduced range by 10%

Reduced projectile speed by 10%

5-1 Karma Balance – PVP

[Desperado]

Throw Explosives

Reduced damage of explosives by 20%

Reduced AOE burn damage by 30%

5-2 Karma Balance – PVE

[Diabolic Witch]

Charged Lightning

Reduced PVE damage by 67%

[Aegis Knight]

Land Slasher

Reduced PVE break damage by 50%

[Desperado]

Explosive Shot (Upgrade)

Reduced PVE damage of 2nd~7th attack by 87%

Reduced PVE break damage of the shot exploding off the wall by 87.5%

6. Improvements

Improved Desperado’s skill sound effect

7. Other

Added the synthesis recipe of Elaum Chakram

Removed the synthesis recipe that uses Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece. Apostle of Greed’s Lost Piece will be deleted on June 22nd 05:00 (UTC+0)

Reduced the rewards from Team Survival by 25%

8. Bug Fixes