Era of Combat: Boxing update for 21 June 2022

Small Content Update: Training Dummy Added

Share · View all patches · Build 8975214 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The mannequin is accessible via the training menu, and presents with a GUI that will shortly be populated with hit data. At the moment I'm just reporting force, strength, and raw damage from hits. As I get a bit more time this week that will be expanded to include precision, body part, total damage (as reported in MP), including combo damage multipliers etc. This is a small content update but will be very helpful in finessing overall hit mechanics. We've got a long list of asks that I'm stoked to work through, and it will remain our focus until polished. Enjoy!

