Hey everyone,

We have a new update available now for PowerSlave Exhumed that fixes, and adds, the following:

V1.0.1650

Fixed some collision issues

Added support for surround sound

Thank you for playing. We hope you enjoy the update.

Daniel G.

Nightdive Studios.