Update with some corrections and additions

-While the 50000 series or the rear part of the train is operating in the 5300 series and 5320 series, when the emergency brake operates at 5km / h or more, the in-car broadcast of "Attention please, the emergency brake has been applied." is made to flow.

-When approaching a low speed limit from high speed driving, a warning of the limit is now displayed from the position where deceleration can be made in time.

(Excluding difficulty level hard)

-AI automatic operation is now enabled by pressing the F9 key in Driving without scoring mode.

*Currently, AI automated driving is not very comfortable for passengers.

-Fixed a problem that caused the headlight blur effect to appear larger before Komano on train 2069.

Original text (Japanese)

・50000形または後部が5300形、5320形の時、5km/h以上で非常ブレーキを使用すると「急停車します」の音声が流れるようにしました。

・高速走行時から低速の速度制限に接近したとき、制限の予告が減速が間に合う位置から表示するようにしました。

（難易度ハードを除く）

・フリー運転でF9キーを押すとAI自動運転が有効になるようにしました。

※現状、AI自動運転はあまり乗り心地の良くない運転をします。

・2069列車の駒野手前でヘッドライトのブラー効果が大きく見えてしまう問題を修正しました。