Ardor update for 21 June 2022

Update Notes for June 20th

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-NethanielShade has very kindly launched a Discord and Subreddit for the game:
http://discord.gg/5TTAp9KX
http://reddit.com/r/ArdorTactics/
Come on over and join us!

-Remade save system for cardart so that adding new sprites to the game will no longer randomize cardart from old saves.

-Save files now have backups that lag behind current save files' progress by 1 step

-If all goes well, you shouldn't notice anything change with this update. I had to make a converter that edits old save files to make them readable by new cardart system. Everything worked as it should in my own testing, but absolutely let me know asap if this messes with any saves.

