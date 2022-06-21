🌞 Patch #7!

It's been a hot minute since our last post, but we're back with another fairly extensive bug-fix update! 🛠 Chris and co. have been hard at work to address a few of the smaller niggles that our lovely players have noticed, as well as some other ones which have been flying under the radar. 📡

There is one nice new addition though, which should help open up some new layout possibilities! Read on! 👇👀

💡 New Features



Half-Steps! You asked for them and here they are! Half-steps open up a range of simpler solutions to spatial problems, allowing you to make full use of half-sized height differences between floors. You can also attach stairs to stairs, but stairs must always be connected to some part of the city, so no building the stairway to heaven off into deep space, I'm afraid 🤣 But this has been something players have requested for some time, so it's great to finally have them in!



Sleep Indicators We've added indicators above Folks' heads that show when they're tired and wanting to go home to sleep. This information was previously visible in the folk UI panel (visible when you pick up a folk), but having it show all the time will hopefully make it easier to understand what's going on when folk are too sleepy to cooperate! 🛏💤

👾 Bug Fixes

Fixed a problem with the bus not bringing new folk in some situations

Fixed some localisation problems

Fixed a problem with the banana slide not working if you take it from a folk

Fixed overlapping speech bubbles

Fixed issues with the spatial location of asteroid stretching and popping sounds

Ladders have placement rays emitted perpendicular to their direction

Fixed an issue with folks prioritising interacting with items over their jobs. If a folk is heading to interact with something rather than doing their job, you can now drag them to a doorway of their job assignment to... "erm... "politely coerce" them into working instead 😆

Fixed an issue where TNT wouldn't appear in Interest Shop pages

Fixed some cases of lag occurring when moving items on buildings

Added a missing birthday ability sound! 🎉

Folk should not get additional items from buildings if they're already holding one

Ensured that you can not build on top of clouds

Fixed a problem with all folk simultaneously having thoughts on load of savegames

Other performance optimisations and miscellanous fixes to folk behaviour

All being well, our next update should be a bit more substantial in terms of new features! Stay tuned! 👀

As always, an open invitation to come join our Discord! It's a great place to share your city builds, chat with us about Spacefolk City, or report problems! Hope to see you there!

👉 https://linktr.ee/MoonModeGames

Happy building, and thanks for playing Spacefolk City! We hope you're enjoying it 👋

Therése, Chris and Alex @ Moon Mode