Build 8975012 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

I fixed the monitor resolution bug (Thanks to Blaze Esca, negan smith & wesson for reporting!) and improved Spanish localization.

Fixed a bug where the game recognized the resolution as the maximum hardware resolution, not the current desktop size.

Improved Spanish translation mainly with regards to diacritical marks (á, é, í, ó, ú).

If you have any problems, please let me know in comments, discussions, or by email ingeon.shin@gmail.com.