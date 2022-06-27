Sniper Elite 5 Patch, FREE Map & Dev Update | 27.06.22

The Sniper Elite 5 development team is working hard to improve the game and headshot as many of those pesky bugs as possible. As always, we’ve been keeping a close eye on your feedback, with the Community team making sure nothing gets missed.

It’s been great to see how many of you have really got into playing Invasion Mode. Watching videos and reading stories of the awesome cat and mouse sniper showdowns people have been experiencing has made all the hard work worthwhile. As a result of the ongoing Community feedback we’ve received, we’ve made various improvements and fixes to Invasion Mode. We’ve done some balancing to make the Invader a little less powerful, have reduced them down to 1 grenade and 1 landmine, and have swapped out some of their skills. The ambition is to keep proactively balancing Invasion Mode moving forward as the way people play changes over time – but for now, the Invader will have to work a little bit harder for their kills!

We’ve also removed the bonus XP for simply playing with invasions on and have fixed a reported bug by which players could be invaded immediately after another invasion ended. We always intended to allow time between invasions and as a result of this update you’ll likely find you’re being invaded less regularly, especially on the first few levels. (If you want to be invaded as much as possible, either play later levels or use the re-matching system).

Additionally we have removed the ability for hosts to kick invaders from the game and we’ve re-balanced the anti-AFK timer. Allied players will never get killed or kicked for camping and will have a bit more time before the timer starts. Invaders can now pass through Axis AI, meaning you’ll no longer get blocked at doorways or narrow paths. You now also don’t have to worry about your Allied character talking too much as Invaders can no longer hear the Allied player talking to themselves. You might have noticed that you will see a normal HUD even if you invade a game in Authentic mode – this was to make things a bit easier for less experienced Invaders. There’s now a setting in the Options menu that disables that, so if you invade a game in Authentic, you won’t have a HUD either.

Seeing how much players have been engaging with the deep weapon customisation, perfecting different setups based on their varying playstyle has been really satisfying. We’ve made some small tweaks to weapons, such as applying a slightly slower ‘Time to Aim’ for the rifles and reducing how easily the Kar98K can become a 1 hit killing machine.

The Field Report that appears at the end of a mission has had a visual overhaul along with some under the hood improvements. We can’t wait to see more of you trying to reach the extreme points of the playstyle graph across various levels – so don’t forget to share your reports with our social channels. We’ve been in awe at just how good at stealth so many of you are.

Beyond the above, we’ve also been listening to player feedback regarding controller dead zones which we know has been a hot topic since launch. With that in mind, we’ve made some improvements to smooth out the transition, whilst also looking into further support for future patches.

Along with these changes there have been many other tweaks and additions, such as a FOV slider on PC, camera improvements, making the Teller Mine more likely to be triggered by passing vehicles, and various level and unlock fixes, to name but a few. For a more comprehensive list, see our full patch notes below.

As a final note, we’re delighted to release a FREE Multiplayer map as part of this update, as a thank you for the Community’s ongoing patience since launch. The existing No-Cross map Urban Ruins is now playable at night in our Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch and Squad Match modes. Not only that, but we’ve added more cover to the central park and opened up areas of the map for varying angles of attack so you’ll need to explore and engage with your new vantage points.

With that, please do keep your feedback coming in via our various Community spaces. We hope you continue to enjoy the game and, until next time, happy hunting!

Ryan Baker – Lead Designer

General:

Removed some input delay and softened the edges of the deadzone for 'aiming' input. This should result in better fine aiming control.

Various fixes to prevent the player falling or hanging through the floor, or getting stuck in the 'falling' animation

Fixed general collision issues allowing players to walk through some walls in varying locations

Various fixes to players getting stuck on ladders

Fixed an issue preventing camera control when a player enters Photo Mode with ironsights

The free cam has now been restricted slightly in Photo Mode, to avoid exploits during Axis Invasions

Fixed an issue incorrectly allowing weapon scroll when using a mounted machine gun

Med Kits will now work as expected on application

The Precision Machines Receiver attachment will now correctly reduce speed rather than increase it

The Austen Control Grip will now improve recoil recovery as expected

Jeff Sullivan’s equipment will now appear as expected when selecting him as a playable character

'Show Off' and 'Saboteur' Medals should now unlock correctly

Machine Gunners will no longer T-pose when shot

Player can no longer equip weapons or binoculars when using a mounted machine gun

Dead enemies hidden in crates no longer continue to move

Player is no longer able to hide underwater in the Landing Zone Multiplayer map

Grenades will no longer get stuck to the player’s hand when attempting to throw them

Grenade arcs will no longer disappear unexpectedly

Fixed an issue impacting the ability to use the Grenade hotkey

Fixed an issue causing Herr Grunberg’s name to display incorrectly when looking at them through the binoculars

The overpressure magazine now correctly lists ‘Increase Bullet Drop’ as a con

Enemy AI will no longer disappear from the map when a cut scene gets triggered

Booby-trapped bodies will now explode as expected

Fixed an issue causing Flare Guns to slow down movement

Players will no longer be able to obtain the Authentic Trophy by exploiting the ability to change difficulties in the pause menu

Fixed an issue causing an inability to drop dead bodies on pick-up

Fixed an issue causing AI to get caught in a consistent investigation loop

Fruit boxes will no longer levitate or appear to multiply unexpectedly

Fixed an issue in Survival Mode causing the crew in armoured vehicles to remain alive after the vehicle’s destruction, halting progression onto the next wave.

Fixed an issue stopping the Satchel Charge from unlocking on completion of the campaign

Fixed an issue causing a game crash when already exiting

Fixed an issue some players were experiencing where Axis soldiers would get suck crouched in mid-air

Fixed an issue causing birds to get stuck in place

Fixed an issue causing wind to be disabled incorrectly in Campaign/Survival

The trigger volume for Mines has now been increased to ensure they activate in range, regardless of human or vehicle targets

Fixed an animation glitch causing an AI soldier to get off his bike after being shot, despite being dead

Fixed an issue causing headlights to turn on and off based on the player’s proximity

Microphone volume will no longer automatically return to 100% each time a player returns to game

Additional minor bug fixes and improvements

Mission 1:

The enemy at the boathouse will now spawn correctly so players can retrieve the key and proceed to the next section of the map

Marcel’s key will now correctly unlock the floorboard after retrieving it from the building’s Attic

Fixed an issue causing the chandelier to activate twice if shot and then activated via the lever

Fixed a bug stopping some players from unlocking the Karabiner 98 after killing Freidrich with a chandelier

Fixed a bug causing the ending cut scene to play too early for some players

The Beach Defences collectible item will now appear correctly

The kill list target Steffen Beckendorf’s vehicle will no longer disappear

Mission 4:

Fixed an issue halting progression after sabotaging the Smelting Vat by pulling the lever

Fixed an issue stopping some players from being able to sabotage the crane by pressing the switch

Players will now be able to exfiltrate Mission 4 as expected

Fixed an issue stopping players from being able to enter the building via the vent

Fixed an issue causing irregular movement when walking down the stairs in Mission 4

Fixed a bug stopping players from being able to enter via the roof hatch to obtain the collectible item

Fixed an issue causing the mission to end too early when entering the building near the kill list target

Mission 5:

The objective to bury Lanzo Baumann in concrete will now complete as expected on completion

Specific to Xbox players, in Mission 5 players are now able to interact and destroy the radio with the crowbar as expected

Mission 6:

Fixed an issue causing some irregular movement of the kill list target Jaan Trautmann

The 222 tank will now spawn as expected

Mission 7:

Fixed an issue stopping the Kill List reward, the RSC1918, from unlocking after the V2 rocket has been dropped onto Dr Jungers.

Fixed an issue causing irregular movement on ladders in Mission 7 which sometimes resulted in players getting stuck

Fixed an issue causing a box to float

Mission 8:

Fixed an issue causing enemies to be appear invisible in the hangar

Mission 10 (Target Führer DLC):

Fixed an issue impacting the ability to pick up a crowbar

Hitler will now acknowledge the player as expected during a gun fight

Specific to Xbox players, in Mission 10 the tower will fall as expected once the cables are sabotaged with the bolt cutters

Accessibility:

It's been great that so many people have been submitting their accessibility challenges with Sniper Elite 5 and we're thrilled to say that we have some new features to help! One of the most requested features, Aim Toggle, has now been added - and includes compatibility with PS5 Haptic Triggers. As well as this, and in the vein of motor accessibility, we have introduced a toggle for the Radial Menu and movement features to make it easier for you to navigate the world without held buttons.

Our Field of View slider is available on PC and allows you to adjust the FoV between 60 and 120, which we hope will help those of you with motion sickness.

As always, we want to make sure we're helping our players and removing unnecessary barriers - please continue to reach out through our Accessibility Discord channel, the Help Centre or via twitter.

Cari Watterton - Senior Designer - Accessibility

FoV Slider: Adjust the FoV between 60-120. Limited to PC only

Toggle Stealth Highlight: Remove the outline around the player when in stealth foliage. Found in the Difficulty Customisation setting "Greatly Reduced HUD"

Pan Map with Keyboard: Map can now be panned on Keyboard using the arrow keys

Auto Run: When enabled, press the traversal button to toggle auto run. Karl will run forwards and you can adjust direction and state (walk, crouch, prone, sprint)

Auto Traversal: When enabled, Karl will automatically traverse small obstacles when walking or sprinting

Auto Climb: When enabled, Karl will automatically climb in the direction you push

Toggle Aim: When enabled, aim can be toggled on and off using a press of the aim key*

Toggle Radial Menu: When enabled, the radial menu can be toggled on and off using a press of the inventory button

*includes compatibility with Dual sense Haptic Triggers. Soft press brings you into over the shoulder, hard press to ironsights. Any press while in aim toggles you out, but you have the option to toggle aim type while aiming.

Don't forget to stay up to date with all things Sniper Elite via our social channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We stream most Thursdays via Twitch and chat regularly with the wonderful Community via the official Rebellion Discord channel. See you on the battlefield troops!