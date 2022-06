Share · View all patches · Build 8974853 · Last edited 21 June 2022 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Ver1.1 Update!

I will update Ver1.1 earlier than I had announced.

The update includes the following two items.

・ Correction of the chapter selection screen at the entrance.

・Translation from Japanese to English.

Thank you for your continued support.

852wa