New features: cut/copy of transports, directional routes, and more!

Hi everyone, today we bring you a slightly larger update v0.4.5 with some highly requested features and more fixes. The most requested new feature is cut/copy and paste of transports which should make building and scaling of your factories easier. Also, other area tools such as area deconstruction supports partial transports selection as well. Second feature is directional routes that allows greater control for logistics. You can read more about it in our recent Captain's Diary #25 post.

Changelog

v0.4.5