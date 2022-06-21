June Hotfix Patch Notes

Hello there folks!

We have a small hotfix ready for you today that fixes a few issues with XP, speeds up how quickly the Malacosm turns towards a Prisoner during Clairvoyance, and of course adds the brand new Season 4 content!

Check out the patch notes:

Season 4 Content

Season 4 content has been added to the Season 4 Progress Track

Season 3 Progress Track content has been moved to the Store

Malacosm

Time that Clairvoyance turns to face a Prisoner before seeing through their eyes has been reduced to 1 second (Previously 2 seconds):

Addressed issues where the Sentinel being alerted would be inconsistent

Alerted sound will only play for the Malacosm once the Sentinel went from Idle to Alerted

Fixed issues where the Sentinel would not be alerted if it was moved to a position where the Prisoner was already inside the detection range

Fixed issues where Prisoners would enter the detection range but not trigger the Sentinel

Time before a Sentinel would reset after a Prisoner has left the detection range has been reduced to 0.5s (Previously 5s)

Bhagra

Fixed issue where the Bhagra would walk on its front legs only on the top floor of the Helipad

General

Fixed issue where the Code Memorization Accessibility options would not change from their default values

Fixed an issue where the mouse and keyboard code accessibility option didn’t work in game

Fixed issue where -1MC would show up in a XP notification

Fixed issue where Buzz Kill XP award would overwrite a Prey Eliminated XP award instead of being an additional XP award

Fixed issue where MC values would not update in store

Fixed issue where the Out Of Nowhere XP Reward would be granted incorrectly

Thanks for reading

Thanks very much for all your feedback on the June update so far, we already have quite a list ready for the next one! Keep your eyes peeled for more information soon, and as usual if you have any more feedback for us, the Discord is the place to be: https://discord.gg/jy6qDT7E