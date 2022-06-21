June Hotfix Patch Notes

Hello there folks!
We have a small hotfix ready for you today that fixes a few issues with XP, speeds up how quickly the Malacosm turns towards a Prisoner during Clairvoyance, and of course adds the brand new Season 4 content!
Check out the patch notes:
Season 4 Content
- Season 4 content has been added to the Season 4 Progress Track
- Season 3 Progress Track content has been moved to the Store
Gameplay Updates
Malacosm
Time that Clairvoyance turns to face a Prisoner before seeing through their eyes has been reduced to 1 second (Previously 2 seconds):
Addressed issues where the Sentinel being alerted would be inconsistent
- Alerted sound will only play for the Malacosm once the Sentinel went from Idle to Alerted
- Fixed issues where the Sentinel would not be alerted if it was moved to a position where the Prisoner was already inside the detection range
- Fixed issues where Prisoners would enter the detection range but not trigger the Sentinel
- Time before a Sentinel would reset after a Prisoner has left the detection range has been reduced to 0.5s (Previously 5s)
Bhagra
- Fixed issue where the Bhagra would walk on its front legs only on the top floor of the Helipad
General
- Fixed issue where the Code Memorization Accessibility options would not change from their default values
- Fixed an issue where the mouse and keyboard code accessibility option didn’t work in game
- Fixed issue where -1MC would show up in a XP notification
- Fixed issue where Buzz Kill XP award would overwrite a Prey Eliminated XP award instead of being an additional XP award
- Fixed issue where MC values would not update in store
- Fixed issue where the Out Of Nowhere XP Reward would be granted incorrectly
Thanks for reading
Thanks very much for all your feedback on the June update so far, we already have quite a list ready for the next one! Keep your eyes peeled for more information soon, and as usual if you have any more feedback for us, the Discord is the place to be: https://discord.gg/jy6qDT7E
