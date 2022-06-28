Substance 3D Painter 8.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8974766 · Last edited 28 June 2022 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Added:

[Layer Stack] Alt click on mask does not deselect effects anymore

Fixed:

[Crash] Opening old project saved in solo view mode

[Crash] Delete a Generator in properties

[Texture Set Settings] Normal/Ambient Occlusion mixing and height to normal methods are broken

[Export] Export textures using diffusion padding renders black maps

Known issues:

[Linux][Steam] Application does not start, can be solved by using "check file integrity"

[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray on Monterey

[Preview Thumbnail] Simplified thumbnails are not updated when an anchor is used

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors