Substance 3D Painter 8.1.1

Added:
[Layer Stack] Alt click on mask does not deselect effects anymore
Fixed:
[Crash] Opening old project saved in solo view mode
[Crash] Delete a Generator in properties
[Texture Set Settings] Normal/Ambient Occlusion mixing and height to normal methods are broken
[Export] Export textures using diffusion padding renders black maps
Known issues:
[Linux][Steam] Application does not start, can be solved by using "check file integrity"
[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray on Monterey
[Preview Thumbnail] Simplified thumbnails are not updated when an anchor is used
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors
