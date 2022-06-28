 Skip to content

Substance 3D Painter 2022 update for 28 June 2022

Substance 3D Painter 8.1.1

Substance 3D Painter 2022 update for 28 June 2022

Substance 3D Painter 8.1.1

Build 8974766

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
[Layer Stack] Alt click on mask does not deselect effects anymore

Fixed:
[Crash] Opening old project saved in solo view mode
[Crash] Delete a Generator in properties
[Texture Set Settings] Normal/Ambient Occlusion mixing and height to normal methods are broken
[Export] Export textures using diffusion padding renders black maps

Known issues:
[Linux][Steam] Application does not start, can be solved by using "check file integrity"
[MacOS] Crash when launching Iray on Monterey
[Preview Thumbnail] Simplified thumbnails are not updated when an anchor is used
[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

