DEMO Levels updated

We would like to inform you that we will keep Hyperstacks demo open for longer, and also we will be updating it to make it be like the one we would have liked to release in the steam fest if we had time

so for the first update, we just integrated 8 additional languages, getting a total of 9 languages in-game

also the addition of the language selector menu

And based on the feedback we got from the community, we did just updated all the levels from the demo, the most noticeable one is the FRUSTRATING climbing level, we got several people saying us that it was really frustrating for new players so we updated it making it easier, better funnier and cooler along with other levels modifications

Also we changed the version number of the game which was incorrect, the game was appearing as 8.89, when its in fact in 8.16

Thanks a lot for playing the demo, i hope you give it a new try to this demo update if you were not able to complete it!

Have a nice week!