Update 6 is out!

Hello dispatchers! We are so, so happy to announce that Update 6 is LIVE NOW!
Update 6
Update 6 includes Rail Route's new story mode ("The Story of Jozic"), offering dispatchers the chance to embark on an intrigue-filled story and make some tough decisions, all whilst being taught the ropes by our nominal character - Jozic. Just play the Prague map from the beginning.
Go ahead... Explore, uncover the cliffhanger, and discover Jozic's (and your) destiny!
Changelog
New features
- NEW: The Story of Jozic (narrated story on Prague map)
- NEW: Two new music tracks (Brittle Omens, From Wanderlust to Dawn)
- NEW: Added Upgrade unlocked popup
- NEW: Narrator volume slider in audio options panel
- NEW: New ambient sound system - used in building mode only
- NEW: Train animation upon click
- NEW: Added code support for achievements (achievements comming next Update)
Updates
- UPDATE: Bigger subtitles
- UPDATE: Bigger resolution sprite for small buttons
- UPDATE: Contract generator tweaks: less traffic to/from inactive stations; reduced preference for shorter routes; less IC traffic via most prominent IC traffic station (e.g. Wilson) until it is active
- UPDATE: Localizations (es: all; fr: tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)
- UPDATE: Low music intensity while in pause
- UPDATE: Music intensity formula for Endless maps
- UPDATE: Music now plays uninterruptedly in menu as well
- UPDATE: Obsolete tutorial tasks (accept / build / unlock) not created in Washington map & removed when loading any save
- UPDATE: Station colors upgrade is standalone and cheapter to unlock
- UPDATE: Time gets paused when Upgrades panel is open
- UPDATE: Updated editor Rush Hour checklist item to be more clear
Bugfixes
- FIX: Editor timetable UI became cramped when entering long train composition
- FIX: Upgrades panel scroll bar was hidden until clicking any upgrades category
- FIX: Station settings (auto-accept / auto-reverse) were saved only if station was used e. g. by a train / contract...
- FIX: Task panel was either hidden under other panels or obstructing other panels
- FIX: Transcription was incorrect for Tennouji / Kyobashi station names in Osaka map
- and many other smaller issues...
What's next?
We already started to work on the next free update which should bring in the Shunting in Endless and Timetable maps! But maybe we'll release smaller updates during the summer along the way before this big one will be ready. Stay tuned for future news and as always, Happy dispatching!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124180/Rail_Route/
Follow us:
Changed files in this update