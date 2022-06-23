Update 6 is out!



Hello dispatchers! We are so, so happy to announce that Update 6 is LIVE NOW!

Update 6 includes Rail Route's new story mode ("The Story of Jozic"), offering dispatchers the chance to embark on an intrigue-filled story and make some tough decisions, all whilst being taught the ropes by our nominal character - Jozic. Just play the Prague map from the beginning.

Go ahead... Explore, uncover the cliffhanger, and discover Jozic's (and your) destiny!

Changelog

New features

NEW: The Story of Jozic (narrated story on Prague map)

NEW: Two new music tracks (Brittle Omens, From Wanderlust to Dawn)

NEW: Added Upgrade unlocked popup

NEW: Narrator volume slider in audio options panel

NEW: New ambient sound system - used in building mode only

NEW: Train animation upon click

NEW: Added code support for achievements (achievements comming next Update)

UPDATE: Bigger subtitles

UPDATE: Bigger resolution sprite for small buttons

UPDATE: Contract generator tweaks: less traffic to/from inactive stations; reduced preference for shorter routes; less IC traffic via most prominent IC traffic station (e.g. Wilson) until it is active

UPDATE: Localizations (es: all; fr: tutorials, ui; ja-JP: tutorials, ui)

UPDATE: Low music intensity while in pause

UPDATE: Music intensity formula for Endless maps

UPDATE: Music now plays uninterruptedly in menu as well

UPDATE: Obsolete tutorial tasks (accept / build / unlock) not created in Washington map & removed when loading any save

UPDATE: Station colors upgrade is standalone and cheapter to unlock

UPDATE: Time gets paused when Upgrades panel is open

UPDATE: Updated editor Rush Hour checklist item to be more clear

Bugfixes

FIX: Editor timetable UI became cramped when entering long train composition

FIX: Upgrades panel scroll bar was hidden until clicking any upgrades category

FIX: Station settings (auto-accept / auto-reverse) were saved only if station was used e. g. by a train / contract...

FIX: Task panel was either hidden under other panels or obstructing other panels

FIX: Transcription was incorrect for Tennouji / Kyobashi station names in Osaka map

and many other smaller issues...

What's next?

We already started to work on the next free update which should bring in the Shunting in Endless and Timetable maps! But maybe we'll release smaller updates during the summer along the way before this big one will be ready. Stay tuned for future news and as always, Happy dispatching!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1124180/Rail_Route/

