Major Refine Update V0.94

Hello Dark Hunters,

After our last major update, we received a lot of feedback. We are gratified that more and more people are enjoying the game, which means our effort has paid off.

We also understand there are still flaws in the game. After analyzing community feedback,

we have been working very hard in the past 3 months to polish the game, and come out with this refine patch before our final release.

Here is the detail on what has been improved:

World Map Interface

We have redesigned the world map interface and combined the current four major worlds into one big map. Players will now have a clearer vision of the whole Dark Light world, also a better direction on portal travelling, boss locations, re-spawn points, keys and activate quests locations.

Skill Selection Interface

We have added skill selection interfaces on each faction side. After developing the skills, players can utilize the selection interface to assign favourite skills to skill slots. During the game, players can quickly swap between four selected skills. Also, players can still use the quick keys to replace the assigned skills.

Player attack and combat hit impact refine



Added hit-stop system in melee combat, which will give players a dynamic on-hit experience, depending on the use of different weapons to attack different enemies.

The newly designed visual effect and improved sound effect add extra layers of impact.

Other player refine and bug fix

-Refined player double jump that when the character is in the air, there is a buffer time for the player to do 2nd jump.

-Run to stop behaviour on ledge preventing the character from falling from platforms.

-Refined climb animation that the character now has a smooth action when climbing passable floors and ledges.

-Refined camera shake system

-Refined dialogue text animation

-Player will no longer take damage when using the teleport skill

Game balancing:

-Less currency is needed when upgrading health and stamina levels.

-More Gem/Stone reward when defeating certain bosses.

-Healing orb is now increasing your health by percentage instead of actual value.

What’s Next…

In the next few months, we will be concentrating on developing the content for final release.

We are currently working on the last area of the map, also designing the final bosses.

Price adjustment notice

As we have mentioned in Early Access notes, the price of Dark Light will be increased slightly upon game completion. We'd like to take the opportunity to make this notice that our price will change from $14.99 USD to $16.99 USD (Or your regional equivalent) by 8th July 2022.

Here are the reasons we are making this adjustment:

To keep our promise and to be fair to the players who supported us during Early Access stage.

As required by Steam platform, to be able to run discount promotions when launching the final version, we need to adjust the price at least 30 days before the final release. We will have more freedom to set the release date once adjust to the final price.

For people who would like to wait until the full release, there is no need to be hurry as there will be a launch discount during when we leave Early Access.

We greatly appreciated your patience and support. We also need your help to make Dark Light grow, so please join us in Discord or follow us on Twitter. Meanwhile, you can also help by leave a review on steam to share your thoughts.

Thanks for your attention!

The Team (Jimmy, Michelle & Kurt)