Version 0.5550920347

🎯 [Balancing] Hull of larger ships has been slightly increased.

🎯 [Balancing] Mobility of larger ships has been increased.

🎯 [Misc] Power-ups no longer clip through walls.

🎯 [Misc] Enlarged a dungeon in Act 1.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue with some doors not spawning in some dungeons.