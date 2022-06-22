 Skip to content

Team Fortress 2 update for 22 June 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released

Team Fortress 2 update for 22 June 2022 · Build 8974219 · Last edited by Wendy

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Fixed an exploit related to clearing the in-game text chat

  • Fixed an exploit where players could use sv_cheats on secure servers

  • Fixed an exploit where players could teleport back to their own spawn by changing loadout/class while touching the other team's No Entry gate

  • Fixed an exploit with the Huntsman in which a player could change loadout to negate the speed debuff when charged

  • Fixed an exploit with the Ap-Sap where players could spam noises

  • Fixed an exploit where dispensers could heal through glass on some maps

  • Fixed an exploit where a Spy could disguise and create an invisible bullet blocking shield at their feet

  • Fixed laggy animations on Halloween bosses, skeletons, ghosts and other ghoul-like beings

  • Fixed the Spy using incorrect disguise weapons when disgusing as Soldier, Pyro, Heavy or Engineer with no member of the same class on the opposing team

  • Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with teammates too early/late

  • Fixed being able to change names during a matchmaking game

  • Fixed some HUD images being blurry when using low texture settings

  • Fixed the Spy's feigned deaths with the Dead Ringer not showing up in the matchmaking quick team status bar

  • Fixed %killername% and other placeholder names sometimes showing up on the kill cam and stats screen

  • Re-enabled ability for servers to send disconnect reasons to clients

    • Added ConVar net_disconnect_reason to use the disconnect reason sent from the client

  • Removed Headgear option from the Mann Co. Catalog dropdown list

  • Updated vote system

    • Both teams can have a kick vote running at the same time
    • Can have a global vote running at the same time as a kick vote
    • Fixed sometimes not being able to vote on maps at the end of the round

  • Updated the El Fiestibrero to fix a problem with the model

  • Updated/Added some tournament medals

  • Updated the localization files

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Spanish - Latin America, Vietnamese, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Spanish - Spain, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Czech, Simplified Chinese, Turkish, Swedish, Japanese, English, and Ukrainian

Items

  • TFCL Summer Cup 1st Place has been added
  • TFCL Summer Cup 2nd Place has been added
  • TFCL Summer Cup 3rd Place has been added
  • TFCL Summer Cup Participant has been added
  • TFCL Helper has been added
  • Rewired Rampage Reverse-Engineered Ruby has been added
  • Rewired Rampage Quarrelous Quartz has been added
  • Rewired Rampage Perilous Peridot has been added
  • Rewired Rampage Sophisticated Sapphire has been added
  • Rewired Rampage Gem of Generosity has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - Highlander has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Invite Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Advanced Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Main Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Champions - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 2nd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate 3rd Place - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Intermediate Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Amateur Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • RGL.gg - Newcomer Participant - 6v6 has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Elite 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Elite 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Elite 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Elite Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Central 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Central 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Central 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Central Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Access 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Access 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Access 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Access Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Open 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Open 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Open 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress 6v6 Open Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Elite 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Elite 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Elite 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Elite Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Central 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Central 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Central 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Central Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Access 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Access 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Access 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Access Participant has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 1st Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 2nd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open 3rd Place has been added
  • South American Vanilla Fortress Highlander Open Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 1 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 2 Participant has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 1st Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 2nd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 3rd Place has been added
  • AsiaFortress Cup Division 3 Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Premier Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Intermediate First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Intermediate Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Intermediate Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Intermediate Participant has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Open First Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Open Second Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Open Third Place has been added
  • ozfortress Highlander Open Participant has been added

Changed files in this update

TF2 Windows client Depot 232251
TF2 OSX client Depot 232252
TF2 Linux client Depot 232253
