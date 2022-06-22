Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Fixed an exploit related to clearing the in-game text chat

Fixed an exploit where players could use sv_cheats on secure servers

Fixed an exploit where players could teleport back to their own spawn by changing loadout/class while touching the other team's No Entry gate

Fixed an exploit with the Huntsman in which a player could change loadout to negate the speed debuff when charged

Fixed an exploit with the Ap-Sap where players could spam noises

Fixed an exploit where dispensers could heal through glass on some maps

Fixed an exploit where a Spy could disguise and create an invisible bullet blocking shield at their feet

Fixed laggy animations on Halloween bosses, skeletons, ghosts and other ghoul-like beings

Fixed the Spy using incorrect disguise weapons when disgusing as Soldier, Pyro, Heavy or Engineer with no member of the same class on the opposing team

Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with teammates too early/late

Fixed being able to change names during a matchmaking game

Fixed some HUD images being blurry when using low texture settings

Fixed the Spy's feigned deaths with the Dead Ringer not showing up in the matchmaking quick team status bar

Fixed %killername% and other placeholder names sometimes showing up on the kill cam and stats screen

Re-enabled ability for servers to send disconnect reasons to clients Added ConVar net_disconnect_reason to use the disconnect reason sent from the client

Removed Headgear option from the Mann Co. Catalog dropdown list

Updated vote system Both teams can have a kick vote running at the same time

Can have a global vote running at the same time as a kick vote

Fixed sometimes not being able to vote on maps at the end of the round

Updated the El Fiestibrero to fix a problem with the model

Updated/Added some tournament medals