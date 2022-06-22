Team Fortress 2 Update Released

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Fixed an exploit related to clearing the in-game text chat
-
Fixed an exploit where players could use sv_cheats on secure servers
-
Fixed an exploit where players could teleport back to their own spawn by changing loadout/class while touching the other team's No Entry gate
-
Fixed an exploit with the Huntsman in which a player could change loadout to negate the speed debuff when charged
-
Fixed an exploit with the Ap-Sap where players could spam noises
-
Fixed an exploit where dispensers could heal through glass on some maps
-
Fixed an exploit where a Spy could disguise and create an invisible bullet blocking shield at their feet
-
Fixed laggy animations on Halloween bosses, skeletons, ghosts and other ghoul-like beings
-
Fixed the Spy using incorrect disguise weapons when disgusing as Soldier, Pyro, Heavy or Engineer with no member of the same class on the opposing team
-
Fixed projectiles sometimes colliding with teammates too early/late
-
Fixed being able to change names during a matchmaking game
-
Fixed some HUD images being blurry when using low texture settings
-
Fixed the Spy's feigned deaths with the Dead Ringer not showing up in the matchmaking quick team status bar
-
Fixed %killername% and other placeholder names sometimes showing up on the kill cam and stats screen
-
Re-enabled ability for servers to send disconnect reasons to clients
- Added ConVar net_disconnect_reason to use the disconnect reason sent from the client
-
Removed Headgear option from the Mann Co. Catalog dropdown list
-
Updated vote system
- Both teams can have a kick vote running at the same time
- Can have a global vote running at the same time as a kick vote
- Fixed sometimes not being able to vote on maps at the end of the round
-
Updated the El Fiestibrero to fix a problem with the model
-
Updated/Added some tournament medals
-
Updated the localization files
Extra notes