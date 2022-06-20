 Skip to content

Gemini Rue update for 20 June 2022

Gemini Rue - Rain Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8974199 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I wasn't aware of this, but kindly reported by ner0, there appeared to be a descrepancy between how the rain used to be, to how the rain should be, so applied a patch!

So now, rain is raining, splashes are splashing, and all that!

Changed files in this update

Gemini Rue Content Depot 80311
  • Loading history…
Gemini Rue Mac Depot 80312
  • Loading history…
Gemini Rue Linux Depot 80313
  • Loading history…
