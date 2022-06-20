Gemini Rue - Rain Patch

I wasn't aware of this, but kindly reported by ner0, there appeared to be a descrepancy between how the rain used to be, to how the rain should be, so applied a patch!
So now, rain is raining, splashes are splashing, and all that!
