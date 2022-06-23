Making History: The Second World War - Romanian & Yugoslavian Air Forces

We’ve finished another set of aircraft models representing two minor Eastern European powers, Romania and Yugoslavia. There were unfortunately not many domestically designed combat craft to choose from for the Romanians, but the Yugoslavians had a wide range of units that we felt deserved to be added to the game. This is a free content update for all current and future owners of Making History: The Second World War.

We also included in this release a few requests by the community. There are more models and event content we are looking at for the next update.

Thanks.

Release Notes

Added new Romanian & Yugoslavian Air units

Changed Yakut Nationality Mapview color to be different to Russian color

Gave Communist China control of Shensi in both scenarios

Added Event to Establish People's Republic of China if Communists take most of China

New Yugoslavian Unit Models

Early Fighters - Rogožarski R-100

Fighters I - Ikarus IK 2

Fighters III - Rogozarski IK-3

Fighters V - Ikarus S-49C

Heavy Fighters I - Icarus Rogožarski IK5

Light Bombers I - Ikarus Orkan

Light Bombers II - Rogožarski R-313

Medium Bombers I - Zmaj R-1

Seaplane Torpedo Bombers I - Rogožarski SIM-XIV-H

New Romanian Unit Models