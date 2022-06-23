Making History: The Second World War - Romanian & Yugoslavian Air Forces

We’ve finished another set of aircraft models representing two minor Eastern European powers, Romania and Yugoslavia. There were unfortunately not many domestically designed combat craft to choose from for the Romanians, but the Yugoslavians had a wide range of units that we felt deserved to be added to the game. This is a free content update for all current and future owners of Making History: The Second World War.
We also included in this release a few requests by the community. There are more models and event content we are looking at for the next update.
Thanks.
Release Notes
- Added new Romanian & Yugoslavian Air units
- Changed Yakut Nationality Mapview color to be different to Russian color
- Gave Communist China control of Shensi in both scenarios
- Added Event to Establish People's Republic of China if Communists take most of China
New Yugoslavian Unit Models
- Early Fighters - Rogožarski R-100
- Fighters I - Ikarus IK 2
- Fighters III - Rogozarski IK-3
- Fighters V - Ikarus S-49C
- Heavy Fighters I - Icarus Rogožarski IK5
- Light Bombers I - Ikarus Orkan
- Light Bombers II - Rogožarski R-313
- Medium Bombers I - Zmaj R-1
- Seaplane Torpedo Bombers I - Rogožarski SIM-XIV-H
New Romanian Unit Models
- Fighters III - IAR 80
- Early Bombers - IAR 37
