Fret Smasher v0.33 A2

CAREER MODE

Introducing Career Mode to Fret Smasher!

In Careers, you'll be able to progress through a setlist while being required to meet a set of objectives. You'll be required to earn stars to unlock tiers or defeat rivals in battle or face-offs, and finally jamming out to an encore at the end of a tier.

But wait, it gets better!

You can design and share your very own career! We suggest looking up a guide which we have posted in our Discord server.

In your very own career, you can assign all sorts of variables from which songs are included, what are the song types (Battle, Face-off, Encore, etc), implement cutscenes and so much more!





Change-log:

ADDITIONS

NEW Career Mode (1 Player).

NEW Player Levels.

NEW Song.ini now supports "required_level=" field where you can specify the unlock requirement.

NEW Highscore & Full Combo notifications in results.

Added an option to reset save data.

Added Gameplay Notifications to User Themes! - You can now change the notification text and colours!

Added custom sounds to user themes!

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug causing saved scores in multiplayer to duplicate themselves on additional song objects. This was purely a visual bug.

Fixed a bug preventing modifiers from being applied to players 2-4.

Fixed a bug causing the game to soft lock in the results screen when playing local multiplayer.

Fixed a bug causing the audio offset value to act as the inverse of what's described on the setting description.

Fixed a bug that when you collapse song folders, they would reset when leaving and entering song select causing the selected song to be different than what was last selected prior.

Fixed a bug where song lyrics wouldn't disable if turned off in settings.

Fixed a bug causing the new flame shader to not render correctly when lefty flip is active.

Fixed a bug causing the time manager to be running while selecting a section when you first load practice mode.

ADJUSTMENTS