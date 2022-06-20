Basically a problem causing the game to crash for any new players, since there was no save-file present. I have fixed it and apologise for the inconvenience <3.
I just did a dumb and forgot to initialize a variable after doing some other work to ensure that you'll never have to reset your progress because of an update.
Mortmentum update for 20 June 2022
Null-file game-crashing fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Basically a problem causing the game to crash for any new players, since there was no save-file present. I have fixed it and apologise for the inconvenience <3.
Changed files in this update