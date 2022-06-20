Update 20-06-2022

Improvements

Added vendor buy and sell amount to tooltip

Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization

Improved GameMode Initialization

Fixes

Fixed looted weapon from dead body de spawning with body

Fixed error when the player dies

Fixed placement in ownership zones

Fixed destruction loop warning

Fixed remove owner not updating other build parts

Fixed disconnect on respawn screen clearing respawn point

Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count

Fixed missing left hand IK setting in first person anim bp

Fixed item decay on dropped items

Fixed possible issue with magazine not attaching to weapon on cancel reload