Update 20-06-2022

Improvements
Added vendor buy and sell amount to tooltip
Improvements to Player Inventory Initialization
Improved GameMode Initialization
Fixes
Fixed looted weapon from dead body de spawning with body
Fixed error when the player dies
Fixed placement in ownership zones
Fixed destruction loop warning
Fixed remove owner not updating other build parts
Fixed disconnect on respawn screen clearing respawn point
Fixed starting magazines/weapons with incorrect ammo count
Fixed missing left hand IK setting in first person anim bp
Fixed item decay on dropped items
Fixed possible issue with magazine not attaching to weapon on cancel reload
Changed files in this update