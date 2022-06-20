10.7 is out on default branch!

Hi all!
After some testing on beta branch the new content arrives on your standard, default branch. This update includes:
New content
- A bunch of new monsters, and minibosses
- expanded poison vaults, which now sometimes can appear instead of Castle Istimid (including 2 new bosses)
- much more variety in early levels (Hungry Caverns)
- some new achievements
Bug fixes
- fixed bug with throwing readied items crashing the game
- fixed a number of mapgen bugs
- fixed bug which would allow opening inventory and game menu at the same time
- fixed plenty of bugs that were added with the new content:P
- a bunch of other bugs that I haven't noted down
Thanks everyone for helping with testing on beta branch and plenty of great ideas.
If you haven't done this already I encourage you to join our discord server: https://discord.gg/QpZ2aH7d
Cheers,
Bartek
Changed files in this update