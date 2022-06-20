 Skip to content

Lost Flame update for 20 June 2022

10.7 is out on default branch!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all!
After some testing on beta branch the new content arrives on your standard, default branch. This update includes:

New content

  • A bunch of new monsters, and minibosses
  • expanded poison vaults, which now sometimes can appear instead of Castle Istimid (including 2 new bosses)
  • much more variety in early levels (Hungry Caverns)
  • some new achievements

Bug fixes

  • fixed bug with throwing readied items crashing the game
  • fixed a number of mapgen bugs
  • fixed bug which would allow opening inventory and game menu at the same time
  • fixed plenty of bugs that were added with the new content:P
  • a bunch of other bugs that I haven't noted down

Thanks everyone for helping with testing on beta branch and plenty of great ideas.

If you haven't done this already I encourage you to join our discord server: https://discord.gg/QpZ2aH7d

Cheers,
Bartek

