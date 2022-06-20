10.7 is out on default branch!

Share · View all patches · Build 8974055 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 21:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi all!

After some testing on beta branch the new content arrives on your standard, default branch. This update includes:

New content

A bunch of new monsters, and minibosses

expanded poison vaults, which now sometimes can appear instead of Castle Istimid (including 2 new bosses)

much more variety in early levels (Hungry Caverns)

some new achievements

Bug fixes

fixed bug with throwing readied items crashing the game

fixed a number of mapgen bugs

fixed bug which would allow opening inventory and game menu at the same time

fixed plenty of bugs that were added with the new content:P

a bunch of other bugs that I haven't noted down

Thanks everyone for helping with testing on beta branch and plenty of great ideas.

If you haven't done this already I encourage you to join our discord server: https://discord.gg/QpZ2aH7d

Cheers,

Bartek