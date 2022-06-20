Here, have an update; 0.2.12! (Technically, 0.2.12b now, after a haphazard bug-fixing morning)

This should address a lot of common bugs and crashes.

I've also changed the way the STR and DEF stats work for calculating melee damage, finally collapsing STR down to a single value like the rest of the stats instead of being a weird range of "x to y".

"Why did you do that?" you may ask.

"Because it always bugged me, having this one odd-stat-out that is represented in a way completely unlike any of the others," I reply.

Now that all the stats are boiled down to a single value, it's a lot more consistent. Additionally, the algorithm for calculating damage is much simpler than it used to be and should be easier to tweak if I need to in the future.

Attacks now deal between 65-100% of the attacker's STR stat, and DEF reduces that amount by (roughly) 10% per point of DEF (capping at a 95% reduction at 10 DEF, with some exceptions for crits and other similar defense-bypassing blows). There are a few extra steps in there to ensure that attackers don't deal too many 0s in a row, but that's basically the gist of it! It's much simpler than the convoluted and opaque 10-step process that damage calculation was before.

I hope I didn't change the way things feel too much, but let me know how the new formula feels!

There have also been a few balance changes to shut down some extremely cheesy builds - like High-LUC + Multicast resulting in essentially infinite spells, or using pilfer and secondhand to constantly trade the same weapon to enemies and get extremely good equipment. If you didn't know about those exploits; sorry, but you missed your chance! I'm sure there are new ones to find that I'll have to fix soon enough, though.

In future news, the Deep Dark update (aka 0.3.0) is coming along very nicely! I'd say it's looking on-track for release later this year - hopefully sometime in autumn? One of the last things left to do is a big audio pass on all the new content; making sure it sounds sufficiently wet and scary, and that all the enemies are properly aurally horrifying. Don't forget that I do weekly [dev-streams](twitch.tv/fourbitfriday) where you can catch me working on the game, if you ever want to stop by and see what's new (though beware if you don't want to be spoiled!). You can also catch me on the Catacomb Kids Discord, where I'm very active.

We had some unexpected trouble building for Mac and Linux, so 0.2.12 is up on Windows only for now. The other platforms should be available next weekend.

Changes

Rewrote how melee attack damage is calculated

Consolidated STR into a single numerical value

Partially-filled bottles of lava now solidify into normal rocks when submerged in water

Amulets now identify faster under certain circumstances depending on the amulet's type

Ex. Amulets of shadow identify faster when worn beyond the range of a lightsource, amulets of health only increment their identification each time they tick a heal, etc.

Resourceful now causes meal effects to last for an additional floor

Added more trackable objects for wanderer's vision ability; Campfires, switches, standing torches, etc.

Torches will try to spawn next to the entrance door on Anticropolis floors when there's space

LUC's effect is now capped at 10 for the purposes of ending status effects early and getting no-cost multi-casts

Wellwished's spell gain no longer applies on Get Luckys caused by Multi-Cast

INT now has a stronger effect on dipped weapon duration

The Poison and Might status effects now cancel out one another's recieved damage multipliers

Shield bash status effects proc chance now scales with INT and LUC

Made Whirlwind+Magic Blast multicast more useful

Downward Thrust sword skill now stuns based on distance from the user; creatures further away are stunned for a shorter duration

The duration of Slow also scales in a similar way; foes further from the center of the spell shake off the status sooner

Fixes

