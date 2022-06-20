Patch #4 + DM-Titanium added!

Hello everyone.

First of all, a big welcome to all new people, and thank you for joining and supporting us.

DM-Titanium created by Byron Gore (aka CM_FX) is now added to the official maps pack!

Description:

There’s no hiding here! Designed for close combat, this old Titanium warehouse makes for a cozy arena! Due to an ever-changing atmosphere and extreme temperatures, the planet has become unsafe for human workers, but perfect for their robot counterparts. Control the health in order to succeed.

Will you dominate or be dominated?







Some of you reported problems on our Discord.

Here is a list of the problems resolved in this update.

Weapons

➡️ Helios: fire rate increased and damage rate balanced

➡️ Judge: Fire rate increased, damage rate balanced, alt-fire projectile speed propagation updated, and projectile particle reworked

➡️ Pulsar: fire rate increased

➡️ NoHope: Muzzleflash updated

Perks

➡️ Flux: perk logic updated. Teleportation switch is no more available. The flag is dropped when teleportation is used. ✔️

Duel Mode

➡️ Esport mode available, activation from the server command ?bEnableCompetitive=1 ✔️

Map preview

➡️ Vote map preview fixed for DM-Playground and DM-Ross✔️

Maps

➡️ Pathnodes: DM-BlutArena, DM-Mars, and DM-Fuse updated ✔️

➡️ DM-Vertigo: Middle jumpers forces updated✔️

Any issues, feedback or you just want to discuss with devs, feel free to join Discord. Stay tuned, and see you soon 🙂

Master Arena Dev Team.:winter2019coolyul: