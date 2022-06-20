V1.1.1 - Optimization and Graphics Settings

Graphics Optimization

Today's update brings some graphics optimizations that aim to lower GPU usage. High/Medium/Low graphics settings were also added to further optimize performance depending on your system. In addition, you can now set a frame rate cap. Do note that this setting only applies when vsync is turned off, as having vsync on sets the cap to whatever frame rate your monitor runs at.

Let me know if you guys see any improvements after this update. There will still be drops in fps for some situations such as Gatlings placed on wind with the chain path, but I'm going to be targeting those fixes during the next optimization patch.

Other Changes

The end game screens now show what diablo modifiers were enabled during that run.

You can now click out of the saved game prompt in the main menu when loading a saved game.

