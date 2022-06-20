Engineer Alpha's Log #32: Ever the Perfectionist

Version 0.3 became available last week and if you have yet to play the new version and are unsure of how to get it; in you steam library hit the gear icon and go to properties -> betas and select the development branch.

There is also a new build this week version 0.3.2 which adds a whole bunch of bug fixes and changes to the game. Including fixing that annoying bug where your action bar would be on the wrong item until you scrolled also you can now change your active action bar while you have a GUI open. Fixes to plants, cranes and a whole bunce of other things.

There is only one version of Engineer Alpha I will ever be happy with and that is a bug free one because I am a perfectionist, to an amazing degree. So every little bug no matter how tiny or seemingly insignificant I want fixed and sometimes spend a long time trying to fix. Even when I am writing the code for a new feature I keep writing and re-writing because it could always be a little bit better. So please if you find a bug or something breaks on you let me know so I can fix it, because honestly I want to know so that I can fix it. I can find a lot of bugs on my own but I can't find them all.

Besides that things are looking really good for 0.3 stability wise.

There are a few more things that need to go in in the next few weeks hopefully. Including an update to science so that lower level parts have lower gains the further down you get in the tree