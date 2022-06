Share · View all patches · Build 8973585 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 19:33:00 UTC by Wendy

This update changes how music segments (chorus etc.) are detected, which should better place "big" events like jumping and double hits. Due to this change, songs will need to be re-analyzed.

I also added a black box to where notes begin to make them easier to see.

This also updates PerformVR to the latest Focus Engine v4.5.3