Intruder - The Discord Banner Contest Is Over

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Agents!

We were absolutely blown away by all of your submissions! It was really tough picking the top 3, but we are stoked to announce these winners with you today!

Before we dive into it, we'd like to thank everyone who participated, and the community staff who helped pick the winners. We appreciate you all, and all of your continued support!

Now without further ado, congratulations to :

1st place: coreia



Congratulations on winning:

1x Steam Gift card (20$)

3x Intruder Game Keys

Your submission will be used as a Discord Banner!

2nd place: Weebzy

Congratulations on winning 2 Intruder Game Keys

3rd place: Xixo

Congratulations on winning an Intruder Game Key

Make sure to congratulate the winners on our Discord, and you can keep an eye out for more events there!

Thanks everyone, and see you on the Island!

The Superboss Games Team