 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intruder update for 20 June 2022

Intruder - The Discord Banner Contest Is Over

Share · View all patches · Build 8973483 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Agents!

We were absolutely blown away by all of your submissions! It was really tough picking the top 3, but we are stoked to announce these winners with you today!

Before we dive into it, we'd like to thank everyone who participated, and the community staff who helped pick the winners. We appreciate you all, and all of your continued support!

Now without further ado, congratulations to :

1st place: coreia


Congratulations on winning:

  • 1x Steam Gift card (20$)
  • 3x Intruder Game Keys

Your submission will be used as a Discord Banner!

2nd place: Weebzy

  • Congratulations on winning 2 Intruder Game Keys
3rd place: Xixo

  • Congratulations on winning an Intruder Game Key

Make sure to congratulate the winners on our Discord, and you can keep an eye out for more events there!

Thanks everyone, and see you on the Island!

The Superboss Games Team

Changed depots in beta2020 branch

View more data in app history for build 8973483
Intruder Win Depot 518153
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link