Intruder - The Discord Banner Contest Is Over

Agents!
We were absolutely blown away by all of your submissions! It was really tough picking the top 3, but we are stoked to announce these winners with you today!
Before we dive into it, we'd like to thank everyone who participated, and the community staff who helped pick the winners. We appreciate you all, and all of your continued support!
Now without further ado, congratulations to :
1st place: coreia
Congratulations on winning:
- 1x Steam Gift card (20$)
- 3x Intruder Game Keys
Your submission will be used as a Discord Banner!
2nd place: Weebzy
- Congratulations on winning 2 Intruder Game Keys
3rd place: Xixo
- Congratulations on winning an Intruder Game Key
Make sure to congratulate the winners on our Discord, and you can keep an eye out for more events there!
Thanks everyone, and see you on the Island!
The Superboss Games Team
