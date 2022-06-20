Early Access 1.2 Patch Notes

Latest update patch notes, version EA1.2, 6/20/2022

• Various bug fixes

• Added Move Tool

• Added Player House Interior

• Added House Editor

• Updated the MOTD system so players can now receive the latest news without updating their game!

Known bugs as of 6/20/2022:

• Paths do not load correctly and will revert back to dirt

• Resources in trees and rocks reset after leaving interiors

• Light Post doesn't work

• Sizing problem with the cursor highlight on houses

• Objects not outlined in the house editor

• Player outline still visible when in the house editor

Thank you for playing!