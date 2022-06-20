Early Access 1.2 Patch Notes

Latest update patch notes, version EA1.2, 6/20/2022
• Various bug fixes
• Added Move Tool
• Added Player House Interior
• Added House Editor
• Updated the MOTD system so players can now receive the latest news without updating their game!
Known bugs as of 6/20/2022:
• Paths do not load correctly and will revert back to dirt
• Resources in trees and rocks reset after leaving interiors
• Light Post doesn't work
• Sizing problem with the cursor highlight on houses
• Objects not outlined in the house editor
• Player outline still visible when in the house editor
Thank you for playing!
Changed files in this update