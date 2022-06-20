Version 0.5.022 Update

_

Patch Notes

_

Balancing:

Massively changed how fast players' Stamina Threshold depletes. It will now take significantly longer to become Fatigued, and the Stamina Threshold will decrease based on a fixed timer instead of when the player performs certain actions.

Improved damage of the fireball spell.

Very minor tweaks to how Stamina Potions and Elixirs of Restoration affect the Stamina Threshold.

Miscellaneous:

Tweaked the Paeguth questline to make it less likely the player will not notice Paeguth at Hallow Town, if they chose to side with them.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an bug where players would respawn in the Endless area before they had unlocked its gatebridge.

Fixed an issue where some items were not giving their correct stat bonuses, including the clothes at the Hallow Town tailor. These items have now been re-spawned with their correct stats, though they will have to be collected again.

Fixed a bug that would stop the 'Lost Purse' secret entrance from working after a player had left and re-entered the area.

Fixed a Charm test when speaking to a guild member of the Order of Three and One.

Fixed some dialogue in the Paeguth questline, which would point players in the wrong direction when they need to find the belltower.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.