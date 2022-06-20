Hotfix v.25.9

Changes

• Added the ability for PC players to toggle the position of the Tablet tool closer into view by pressing the secondary action key (default RMB). Note that the “selfie” mode is disabled while the Tablet is in a focused state.

Fixes

• Improved the network-perspective PC player grips of the Tablet tool

• Fixed an issue that could cause broken interactions with the main menu

• Fixed an issue that caused certain text components to appear blank when the game was launched for the first time

• Fixed an issue that could cause repeated “New Objective Discovered” messages relating to the jail cell objective in tomb variation #3