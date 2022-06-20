Update 1.5.5 - Play shapez in your Browser!

Hey all!

Since I was asked very often, I just released a new update for shapez that allows you to play the full version of shapez in your browser, completely without downloading Steam!

All you need is the Full Edition of shapez (base game + Puzzle DLC (!)). Then go to shapez.io and click on "Sign in via Steam" in the bottom left corner. As soon as you are logged in you can play the full version in your browser, including the Puzzle DLC!

Currently mods still only work in the Steam version, but I'm currently looking if there are possibilities to integrate mods in the browser version.

Furthermore there are some improvements to the base game:

The tutorial for the first levels has been significantly improved

General cleanup of the UI (more to come!)

More sound effects

Fix that some saves could not be deleted anymore

Have fun with the update!

~Tobias

PS: In case you're wondering, the reason you also need the Puzzle DLC is because the web version requires the Puzzle DLC backend for authorization. I wanted to make it separate at first, but then it got complex very fast - and then I thought better this way than not at all!

_PPS: I am working on a small side project - Kiwi Clicker - Wishlist it now to get notified about updates! _