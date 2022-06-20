 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City of Gangsters update for 20 June 2022

Update notes for version 1.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8973000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a button to the save screen that copies the seed to clipboard, making for easier sahring.

  • Added an option in settings to hide what kinds of delivery notifications you recieve.

  • Made it so that 0$ entries in the total money mouseover are no longer displayed

  • If a rival outfit enlists in you a joint war, their relationship with you will now take a hit if you do not act aggressively towards the target before the end date.

  • Fixed a bug where the "Destroy Production" button was available for inventory expansion.

  • Fixed a bug where office tickers and law tickers were erroneously panning the camera to the player boss.

  • Fixed a bug where office the jailbird scheme could get stuck calling the feds on a defeated outfit in some cases.

  • Fixed a bug where rival outfits were asking for joint wars against troublemakers, rather than other outfits.

  • Fixed a rare bug where the election day popup would flip the vote totals of some candidates, leading to misleading display.

  • Fixed a rare bug where a politicians vote total went negative, causing the election day popup to break.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link