Update notes for version 1.4.1

Added a button to the save screen that copies the seed to clipboard, making for easier sahring.

Added an option in settings to hide what kinds of delivery notifications you recieve.

Made it so that 0$ entries in the total money mouseover are no longer displayed

If a rival outfit enlists in you a joint war, their relationship with you will now take a hit if you do not act aggressively towards the target before the end date.

Fixed a bug where the "Destroy Production" button was available for inventory expansion.

Fixed a bug where office tickers and law tickers were erroneously panning the camera to the player boss.

Fixed a bug where office the jailbird scheme could get stuck calling the feds on a defeated outfit in some cases.

Fixed a bug where rival outfits were asking for joint wars against troublemakers, rather than other outfits.

Fixed a rare bug where the election day popup would flip the vote totals of some candidates, leading to misleading display.