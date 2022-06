Share · View all patches · Build 8972962 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 17:26:14 UTC by Wendy

Place your rank in Story Mode or Endless Mode - any difficulty!

Or, perform combos of 300 damage or more to place at Top Combo - any character!

Over 20 Leaderboards available!

General Changes

● Additional Steam Leaderboards added to the game

NOTE: Top Combo categorized by character. Top Combo must consist of 2 or more hits, 300 or more damage. Highest damage combo per character will be recorded

● In the Program Menu, Leaderboards are now a separate item from Achievements