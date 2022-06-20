 Skip to content

Medusa Frontier update for 20 June 2022

Update v0.0.4.5 A stylish 720p update.

Build 8972887

Todays update is continued development to improve game quality and compatibility.
This update contains improvements to game start up and minimum screen resolution support that is essential to basic product quality.

Fixes & Changes

Startup Screen Resolution detection improved.(hopefully) The current hardcoded Minimum screen resolution is 640x480 with 1280 x 720p or higher expected.
Default Start resolution is 1920 x 1080p
Startup improved to be more compatible with Steam Client "Big Picture" mode.
Camera movement is no longer frozen during Build Mode.
Simulation / FPS / movement per frame factor is under revision.
Player & Vehicle movement formula under revision.
Intended player walk speed is 4 world units per second.(4.26 minutes per 1k units)
Intended player dash speed is 8 world units per second.(2.12 minutes per 1k units)
*Intended scout vehicle speed is 16 world units per second.(1.06 minutes per 1k units)

Notification & Disclaimers.
This patch contains game Initialization changes that may affect compatibility.
GLM Math Library is no longer in use to prevent license confusion.

