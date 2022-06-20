Soul Smugglers DLC - Available Now!

Hi everyone,

This is it: the last Legend of Keepers DLC is now available - including in the Deluxe Edition Bundle and the Collection Bundle with huge discounts!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1966480/Legend_of_Keepers_Soul_Smugglers/

We are so happy to have been working on this game for 4 years.

Since the release of the prologue in 2019, so much has happened. We've attended incredible events, met amazing players, received tons of positive messages and constructive feedback that have allowed us to improve the game as best as we could.

Then we released free updates and paid DLCs to keep the franchise alive while focusing on our other internal and published projects.

And even though we are now working on several exciting projects, Legend of Keepers will always have a special place in our hearts.

So thank you to all Legend of Keepers players and to the best community for playing our game!

The adventure has just begun...

♥,

The Goblinz Team