Abandon Ship update for 23 June 2022

Latest Build Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8972713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy Captain,

As we mentioned here, we're updating the game with some of the additions from our recent ports - the first of this is some general bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug with the AI demanding surrender. The option to choose surrender meant the player received a reward instead of a penalty.
  • In the Haunted Revenge quest (in the Shattered Empire region) only three of the four gates would bar. This meant you could escape the map when you shouldn't have been able to.
  • Polish translation polish - 4 missing strings have now been localised, about 280 minor spelling, grammar, capitalisation corrections.
  • Fixed some broken quotation marks on newsletter names.
  • Added new newsletter names, removed hard bounces and unsubscribes.
  • Made the Fireblade Software logo on the main menu a clickable button that opens the Steam overlay and a browser to our studio Steam page.
  • Added a capsule to show our latest game.

If you see the version number has updated in the main menu to 1.3.18410, you have the latest build.

As we continue working on the Abandon Ship ports we'll implement some of the new features from those back into the PC version - that may be a while, as we're juggling those plus our new project SENTRY - busy times for such a small team as ours!

Thanks,

Gary, Adam & Alex

