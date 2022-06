Share · View all patches · Build 8972655 · Last edited 20 June 2022 – 16:46:16 UTC by Wendy

players now have the ability to to obtain Revives as Drops from Threat Type enemy's

Tyrant have a 30 percent drop rate for revive power up

Hounds have a 30 percent drop rate for revive power up

players will start with 1 free revive active per level

when players die it will automatically search for revives you may only carry one at a time

You may tell if you have a revive active located above your health icon bottom left of your UI