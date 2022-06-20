20.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Additions
- Now mobs gain +1 health for every 7 minutes
- You can now pass quickly if you press any key while the chest screen is open.
- Now mobs can drop chest with very low chance
- Sound added to chest panel
Changes
- Targeted Spear destroy time reduced 4 to 3 seconds
- Slime Health increased 13 to 20
- Flying Eye speed increased 1.11 to 1.15
- Indicator offset increased
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where talent selection screen would skip if chest screen was open
- Fixed a bug where you can dash while chest screen is open
- Fixed a bug where if you get multiple chests at the same time pretending you only got one
- Fixed a bug where our immunity would be broken if close the pause screen
- Fixed a bug where fullscreen and borderless fullscreen were misplaced
- AOE Skills not hit group enemies bug fixed
- Fixed a bug where stones pushes enemies
