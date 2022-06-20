 Skip to content

Spell Cast update for 20 June 2022

20.06.2022 Update Notes

20.06.2022 Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

  • Now mobs gain +1 health for every 7 minutes
  • You can now pass quickly if you press any key while the chest screen is open.
  • Now mobs can drop chest with very low chance
  • Sound added to chest panel

Changes

  • Targeted Spear destroy time reduced 4 to 3 seconds
  • Slime Health increased 13 to 20
  • Flying Eye speed increased 1.11 to 1.15
  • Indicator offset increased

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where talent selection screen would skip if chest screen was open
  • Fixed a bug where you can dash while chest screen is open
  • Fixed a bug where if you get multiple chests at the same time pretending you only got one
  • Fixed a bug where our immunity would be broken if close the pause screen
  • Fixed a bug where fullscreen and borderless fullscreen were misplaced
  • AOE Skills not hit group enemies bug fixed
  • Fixed a bug where stones pushes enemies

