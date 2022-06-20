20.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

Now mobs gain +1 health for every 7 minutes

You can now pass quickly if you press any key while the chest screen is open.

Now mobs can drop chest with very low chance

Sound added to chest panel

Changes

Targeted Spear destroy time reduced 4 to 3 seconds

Slime Health increased 13 to 20

Flying Eye speed increased 1.11 to 1.15

Indicator offset increased

Fixes