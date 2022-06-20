Hotfix 7.23

A rolling hotfix to patch a critical issue where the save file gets accessed before it finishes loading, and the knock on bugs caused by it. Such as losing progress by not being able to continue an on-going mission. Or triggering dialogues in the wrong sequence, potentially causing a softlock.
The original bug was silently patched out yesterday, but for the save files worst affected, we've added an option in the Settings menu for resetting Tutorial progress, clearing all dialogue flags, while maintaining your roster and vellum.
- Save game loading critical bug fix
- Added Reset Tutorial Progress button in Settings
- Softlock on Combat Loss bug fix
- End Salvage rewards page improved
- Bug where Lergonic Queen would stop attacking once all minions died
- Increased Spiderling base health to stop it despawning due to too little health in Easy missions
- Small performance update
Changed files in this update