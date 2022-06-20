Hotfix 7.23

A rolling hotfix to patch a critical issue where the save file gets accessed before it finishes loading, and the knock on bugs caused by it. Such as losing progress by not being able to continue an on-going mission. Or triggering dialogues in the wrong sequence, potentially causing a softlock.

The original bug was silently patched out yesterday, but for the save files worst affected, we've added an option in the Settings menu for resetting Tutorial progress, clearing all dialogue flags, while maintaining your roster and vellum.