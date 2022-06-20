 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Corpsmen update for 20 June 2022

Hotfix 7.23

Share · View all patches · Build 8972525 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A rolling hotfix to patch a critical issue where the save file gets accessed before it finishes loading, and the knock on bugs caused by it. Such as losing progress by not being able to continue an on-going mission. Or triggering dialogues in the wrong sequence, potentially causing a softlock.

The original bug was silently patched out yesterday, but for the save files worst affected, we've added an option in the Settings menu for resetting Tutorial progress, clearing all dialogue flags, while maintaining your roster and vellum.

  • Save game loading critical bug fix
  • Added Reset Tutorial Progress button in Settings
  • Softlock on Combat Loss bug fix
  • End Salvage rewards page improved
  • Bug where Lergonic Queen would stop attacking once all minions died
  • Increased Spiderling base health to stop it despawning due to too little health in Easy missions
  • Small performance update
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link