Update 1.5.1240. Rail crossings.

New game mechanic!

We added new mechanic to Road Builder - Rail Crossings!

Railroad crossings work completely differently than traffic lights. It doesn't open and close automatically but on mouse click. In this update you will receive 3 new puzzles.

If you want to open crossing for cars, you just need to click on gate during simulation mode.





First two are only available in level editor mode, but third, the biggest one, is available during campaign in second chapter.

Despite new puzzles we add some small QoL and fixes:

Now you can enter levels in world map by using space button.

Fixed error, where cars has tree on roof in summer theme in main menu.

Fixed some collision errors.

Fixed blur in main menu in winter theme.

Fixed black overlay in main menu in winter theme.

We can't wait to see what you gonna create with it!