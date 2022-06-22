 Skip to content

Out There: Oceans of Time update for 22 June 2022

Update 1.1.3

Update 1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch is focuses on fixing save issues some players were coming across. We're looking forward to implementing game design changes, but there will be a few more patches to solve players issues first. Thank you for your patience.

If you want to report any other issues, please head to our [Discord](discord.gg/jGEPGJC).

Added in this patch:

  • Added: Marker that displays storage bays within range of the telescope
  • Added: New storage bay locations near narrative nodes
  • Added: Balancing of ship gauges after a save
  • Added: Gas effect in Nebula systems
  • Added: Various missing sound effects
  • Added: Additional dialogues during the opening cinematic

Fixed in this patch:

  • Fixed: Visual glitches on expedition tiles
  • Fixed: Visual glitches in the "Construction" window
  • Fixed: Issue with opening or closing the Cargo screen during the drill tutorial
  • Fixed: An opened context menu could prevent boarding an abandoned ship

You can expect to hear from us next week with another patch! Until then, we hope you enjoy Out There: Oceans of Time!

  • Mi-Clos Studios & Modern Wolf
