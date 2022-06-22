Update 1.1.3

This patch is focuses on fixing save issues some players were coming across. We're looking forward to implementing game design changes, but there will be a few more patches to solve players issues first. Thank you for your patience.

If you want to report any other issues, please head to our [Discord](discord.gg/jGEPGJC).

Added in this patch:

Added: Marker that displays storage bays within range of the telescope

Added: New storage bay locations near narrative nodes

Added: Balancing of ship gauges after a save

Added: Gas effect in Nebula systems

Added: Various missing sound effects

Added: Additional dialogues during the opening cinematic

Fixed in this patch:

Fixed: Visual glitches on expedition tiles

Fixed: Visual glitches in the "Construction" window

Fixed: Issue with opening or closing the Cargo screen during the drill tutorial

Fixed: An opened context menu could prevent boarding an abandoned ship

You can expect to hear from us next week with another patch! Until then, we hope you enjoy Out There: Oceans of Time!