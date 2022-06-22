Update 1.1.3

This patch is focuses on fixing save issues some players were coming across. We're looking forward to implementing game design changes, but there will be a few more patches to solve players issues first. Thank you for your patience.
If you want to report any other issues, please head to our [Discord](discord.gg/jGEPGJC).
Added in this patch:
- Added: Marker that displays storage bays within range of the telescope
- Added: New storage bay locations near narrative nodes
- Added: Balancing of ship gauges after a save
- Added: Gas effect in Nebula systems
- Added: Various missing sound effects
- Added: Additional dialogues during the opening cinematic
Fixed in this patch:
- Fixed: Visual glitches on expedition tiles
- Fixed: Visual glitches in the "Construction" window
- Fixed: Issue with opening or closing the Cargo screen during the drill tutorial
- Fixed: An opened context menu could prevent boarding an abandoned ship
You can expect to hear from us next week with another patch! Until then, we hope you enjoy Out There: Oceans of Time!
- Mi-Clos Studios & Modern Wolf
