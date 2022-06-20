Build 0.165

-Game correctly spawns enemy nanofactories after first jump (previously required you to reload after a jump and jump again)

-Player spawns upright after death/jumps

-Added some dev splash screens

-Game preloads textures on opening. There is still a long load, but this is on first execute during splash screens, rather than when you click New Run. (Will be looking at better loading screen options shortly)

-Added deterministic jumps. All players will get same sequence of (random) Scavenge Sectors when they jump to help with balance

-Fix minor sequence issue with packing objects logging a bug

-Removed a lot of unnecessary debug log messages

-Removed fix for localisation as no players have a faulty save any longer and just wastes time.

-Balance: increase mean level and distribution of orbital trash.

-First map is now generated differently due to changes so if you restart game you get a new scene (makes testing more interesting, I would welcome any further thoughts)